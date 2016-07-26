India's ICICI Bank Q3 net falls 19 percent, bad loans rise
MUMBAI, Jan 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit fell 19 percent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected.
July 26 Space2 SpA :
* H1 net profit 0.3 million euros ($329,430.00)
* Reports net cash position at June 30 of 305.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit fell 19 percent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected.
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, as impairments for doubtful loans weighed on its bottom line.
* Dec quarter gross NPA 7.91 percent versus 6.82 percent previous quarter