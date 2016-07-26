UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Says minimum acceptance threshold under exchange offer of 60 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares has currently been exceeded
* As at 5.00 p.m. today, preliminary acceptance level amounted to approximately 60.35 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts