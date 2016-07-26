July 26 Sword Group Se

* Q2 revenue of 40.3 million euros in line with the budget (2015: 35.6 million euros)

* Q2 EBITDA of 6.4 million euros versus 5.6 million euros ($6.2 million) a year ago

* Confirms its annual target of 15 pct of organic growth at constant exchange rates, combined with an EBITDA margin of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)