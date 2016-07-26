BRIEF-Madkom consortium 0.4 million zlotys offer chosen as best
* Its consortium 0.4 million zlotys ($98,936) offer for training in field of e-government for employees of local government units chosen as best
July 26 Hopscotch Groupe :
* To partner with Comexposium and Sopexa to create french PR global network
* Hopscotch and Comexposium will each take a minority shareholding in Sopexa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 90,000 public servants for alleged connections to a coup attempt in July as part of a purge critics say has broadened to target any political opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.
Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as IT firms slumped on worries of stricter H-1B visa rules, while the immediate focus turned to the government's annual budget due on Wednesday.