July 26 LogMeIn Inc
* LogMeIn announces merger with Citrix'S GoTo family of
products to create billion dollar industry leader
* Deal for 1.8 billion
* Bill Wagner, LogMeIn president and CEO, to lead combined
company
* LogMeIn plans to issue $1.50 per share in dividends to its
shareholders prior to closing
* LogMeIn's bill wagner will continue in his role as
president and CEO
* LogMeIn's Ed Herdiech will serve as Chief Financial
Officer
* Combined company is expected to achieve run rate cost
synergies of more than $100 million within two years post-close
* Combined company will be headquartered in Boston.
* Combination to result in Citrix equityholders receiving
approximately 27.6 million LogMeIn shares on a fully diluted
basis
* Under RMT structure, transaction is expected to be
tax-free to Citrix and its shareholders for U.S. Federal income
tax purposes
* Expects combined company to have pro forma revenue of more
than $1 billion
* Expects combined co to have anticipated pro forma 35%+
free cash flow accretion over standalone LogMeIn (after year one
run rate cost synergies)
* Run rate cost synergies of $65 million expected in year
one and more than $100 million expected in year two
* Citrix and LogMeIn shareholders to each own approximately
50% of combined company
* Certain members of GoTo management team are expected to
join combined company as well
* Board will form an operating committee upon close of
transaction, which will consist of two LogMeIn directors and two
Citrix directors
* Citrix has created a wholly owned subsidiary, or GetGo, to
hold GoTo business
* GetGo unit to be merged with unit of LogMeIn, with GetGo
surviving merger and remaining as a wholly owned subsidiary of
LogMeIn
