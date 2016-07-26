UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* On july 20, 2016, mpc amended its existing accounts receivable securitization facility
* Entered into a $2.5 billion four-year revolving credit agreement and a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement
* Mpc has an option to increase aggregate commitments by up to an additional $500.0 million
* Mpc may request up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of four-year credit agreement
* First amendment, among other things, reduces capacity of receivables purchase agreement to $750.0 million
* First amendment has an option to increase overall receivables purchase agreement capacity by up to an additional $250.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.