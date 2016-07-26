July 26 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Deal for $13.83 per share

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. announces purchase price information in connection with the acquisition of Apollo Residential Mortgage, Inc.

* AMTG stockholders will receive 0.417571 shares of ARI per each share of AMTG common stock & about $6.86/share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)