UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Black Hills Corp
* Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy
* Requested a withdrawal of proceedings for its cost of service gas application in Wyoming, which was scheduled for hearing on August 2-5.
* Will also be seeking to withdraw its applications in Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota
* Black Hills recently received a dismissal of its application in Colorado and denial of its application in Nebraska
* Evaluating options on how best to proceed, including possibility of filing a single phase application for approval of specific gas reserve property. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.