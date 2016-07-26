July 26 Shire Pharma Canada Ulc :

* Following completion of combination with Baxalta last June, Shire is reviewing its site footprint company-wide

* Announced intention to relocate current Saint-Laurent, Mississauga offices to a single location in Toronto by fall of 2017

* There are currently 65 employees working at shire facilities in Saint-Laurent and 25 employees in Mississauga