BRIEF-ED lowers conversion price of 12th series bonds to 3,138 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of 12th series bonds to 3,138 won/share from 3,665 won/share
July 26 Shire Pharma Canada Ulc :
* Following completion of combination with Baxalta last June, Shire is reviewing its site footprint company-wide
* Announced intention to relocate current Saint-Laurent, Mississauga offices to a single location in Toronto by fall of 2017
* There are currently 65 employees working at shire facilities in Saint-Laurent and 25 employees in Mississauga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it lowers conversion price of 12th series bonds to 3,138 won/share from 3,665 won/share
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31