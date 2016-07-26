July 26 Tesla Motors Inc
* Ceo musk says new products in strategic plan could cost
"tens of billions" over time
* Tesla motors ceo musk says model 3 could generate $20
billion in revenue per year; $5 billion annual gross profit
* Ceo musk says expects model 3 output to reach 500,000
annual pace by 2018
* Ceo musk says nevada gigafactory could ultimately support
1.5 million cars a year
* Tesla ceo musk says "every single step we took was to
reduce complacency" among autopilot users
* Ceo musk : a "modest capital raise" could be needed to
fund tesla strategic plans
* Tesla motors ceo musk says vehicles such as electric semi
trucks, buses, would be developed over years
* Tesla ceo musk says confident tesla can lower battery cost
to $100/kwh by 2020
* Tesla ceo musk says autopilot "unequivocally a good thing"
