Activist investor JCP to nominate 3 members to Fiesta board
Jan 30 Activist investor JCP Investment Management said it would nominate three members to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's board of directors.
July 26 Smart Technologies Inc
* Smart Technologies shareholders approve plan of arrangement
* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 96.2% of votes cast by shareholders at special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Intermap Technologies Corp says has entered into an agreement to provide multi-frequency, high resolution radar mapping
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors