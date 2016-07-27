BRIEF-Flotek appoints Michelle Adams to its board
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors
July 26 Lantronix Inc
* Lantronix creates new subsidiary in india and opens iot software lab in hyderabad
* Launch of a new Lantronix subsidiary and IOT software lab in Hyderabad, India
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.