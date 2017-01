July 26 S&P On Kansas:

* Kansas downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' on structural budget pressures, drawdowns in reserve levels; outlook stable

* Rating on the state's appropriation secured debt has also been lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' and removed from creditwatch

* "downgrade reflects structural budget pressures,as reflected by drawdowns in reserve levels to what we consider very low levels" Source - bit.ly/2afjDAV (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)