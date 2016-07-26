July 26 Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma reports positive top-line results from Pivotal Phase III clinical trial of IV Meloxicam

* V Meloxicam achieves primary endpoint in first of two pivotal trials

* Safety results demonstrated that IV Meloxicam was well tolerated with no serious adverse events

* Fifteen of nineteen secondary endpoints also met

* Assuming positive results from second Pivotal Phase III trial, we believe we will file a new drug application for IV Meloxicam mid-summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)