UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro Pharma reports positive top-line results from Pivotal Phase III clinical trial of IV Meloxicam
* V Meloxicam achieves primary endpoint in first of two pivotal trials
* Safety results demonstrated that IV Meloxicam was well tolerated with no serious adverse events
* Fifteen of nineteen secondary endpoints also met
* Assuming positive results from second Pivotal Phase III trial, we believe we will file a new drug application for IV Meloxicam mid-summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.