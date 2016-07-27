HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:06 AM EST/1406 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 26 Moody's
* China's shadow banking system continues to grow; leverage increases further
* E-Finance is expanding rapidly in china, benefitting from opportunities afforded by an underdeveloped consumer banking system
* Shadow banking activity has expanded further in 2016
* Overall leverage in china's economy continues to rise, as credit growth outpaces nominal GDP Source text for Eikon: nMDY96FC7d (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.
LONDON, Jan 30 The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.