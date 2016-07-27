July 27 Melexis NV :

* Sales for Q2 of 2016 were 112.3 million euros ($123.5 million), an increase of 10 pct

* Q2 operating result was 27.7 million euro, a decrease of 3 pct compared to same quarter of last year and an increase of 1 pct compared to previous quarter

* Q2 net income was 23.1 million euro or 0.57 euro per share, a decrease of 7 pct compared to 24.9 million euro or 0.62 euro per share in Q2 of 2015

* Board of directors decided to pay out an interim dividend of 1.30 euro gross per share

* Increased sales guidance

* Expects sales in Q3 of 2016 to be around level of 116 million euros

* Expects sales growth to be around level of 13-14 pct, instead of 8 to 12 pct guidance so far

* Further expects a gross profit margin around 45 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct, all taking into account a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)