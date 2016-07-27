July 27 HNA Group Co Ltd

* pubishes definitive notice of final result of public tender offer for Gategroup Holding

* Says 95.32 percent of all listed Gategroup shares have been tendered to HNA Group

* Says settlement of offer expected at end of 3rd quarter/beginning of 4th quarter 2016

* HNA confirms intention to delist Gategroup after settlement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)