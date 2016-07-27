UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Calida Holding AG :
* H1 net sales went up 6.4 percent from 168.1 million Swiss francs to 178.9 million Swiss francs ($180.54 million)
* H1 EBIT went up 42.2 percent from 3.4 million francs to 4.9 million francs. Net income increased significantly from 0.7 million to 3.5 million francs
* Net result for 2016 will be slightly below prior-year level. Goal is to invest in company's growth while maintaining its level of profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources