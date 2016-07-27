BRIEF-Procurri acquires Congruity's refurbished hardware business divisions
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Technip SA :
* Awarded by Woodside large subsea contract for greater enfield development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.