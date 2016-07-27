HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:06 AM EST/1406 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 27 Scor :
* Gross written premiums reach 6,735 million euros at end of first six months of 2016, up 5.9 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015 (+3.7 pct at current exchange rates)
* H1 net income 275 million euros versus 327 million euros a year ago
* Scor's estimated solvency ratio at 30 June 2016 , adjusted for redemption of two debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 210 pct
* Records net income of 275 million euros for the first six months of 2016, confirming the strength of its business model
* Group net income reaches 275 million euros in H1 2016, down 15.9 pct compared to h1 2015
* During period, Scor global investments has proactively decreased its exposure to financial sector and has no remaining exposure to UK, Italian or Spanish bank debt
* Says concerning consequences of UK referendum , scor does not foresee any negative impact on its strategy
* Full-Year 2016 premium growth is expected to normalize at approximately +5 pct versus 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.
LONDON, Jan 30 The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.