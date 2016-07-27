July 27 Scor :

* Gross written premiums reach 6,735 million euros at end of first six months of 2016, up 5.9 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015 (+3.7 pct at current exchange rates)

* H1 net income 275 million euros versus 327 million euros a year ago

* Scor's estimated solvency ratio at 30 June 2016 , adjusted for redemption of two debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 210 pct

* Records net income of 275 million euros for the first six months of 2016, confirming the strength of its business model

* Group net income reaches 275 million euros in H1 2016, down 15.9 pct compared to h1 2015

* During period, Scor global investments has proactively decreased its exposure to financial sector and has no remaining exposure to UK, Italian or Spanish bank debt

* Says concerning consequences of UK referendum , scor does not foresee any negative impact on its strategy

* Full-Year 2016 premium growth is expected to normalize at approximately +5 pct versus 2015