July 27 Cap Gemini H1 Net Profit (Group Share) Reached 366 Million For The First Half, Up 26% Year

* Cap gemini h1 revenues of 6,257 million, up 14.4% at constant exchange rates

* For 2016, the group upgrades its operating margin forecast to between 11.3% and 11.5% (compared with 11.1% to 11.3% previously)

The Group generated revenues of 6,257 million in H1 2016, up 11.6% on H1 2015 reported revenues and 14.4% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth (i.e. excluding the impact of Group currencies against the euro and changes in Group scope) was 3.3% for H1 and 3.8% for Q2. Digital & Cloud revenues grew 32% at constant exchange rates and account for 28% of H1 revenues.

New orders recorded during the first six months of 2016 totaled 6,341 million, compared to 5,309 million reported for H1 2015.

Operating margin is up 31% year-on-year to 638 million, and represents 10.2% of revenues, up 150 basis points year-on-year, with an increase in all Group's regions and businesses. Beyond the positive impact of the integration of IGATE and associated synergies, this improvement in profitability demonstrates the value created by the ongoing industrialization of Group operations and the increasing contribution from high value offerings in Digital & Cloud. Other operating income & expense totaled 128 million. The increase is primarily due to the integration costs and the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of IGATE.

H1 2016 operating profit increases to 8.1% of revenues or 510 million, up 14% year-on-year.

Net financial expense is 62 million, up 21 million on H1 2015, mainly due to the cost of the IGATE acquisition financing. The income tax expense is 87 million, down 40 million year-on-year notably due to the recognition of a deferred tax asset of 32 million.

Net profit (Group share) reached 366 million for the first half, up 26% year-on-year. Basic EPS (earnings per share) is 2.15 for the first half of 2016 and normalized EPS increased 31% year-on-year to 2.52.

The Group generated an organic free cash flow of 31 million in H1 2016, an improvement of 117 million compared to H1 2015. Return to shareholder amounted to 394 million over the period through a dividend payment of 229 million and share buyback in the amount of 165 million.

OUTLOOK For 2016, the Group upgrades its operating margin forecast to between 11.3% and 11.5% (compared with 11.1% to 11.3% previously). In addition, the Group confirms its guidance for 2016 of revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 7.5% to 9.5% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of 850 million. The Group estimates the negative impact of currency fluctuations on revenues at -2%, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro against the pound sterling and the Brazilian real (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)