Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Vossloh AG
* H1 orders 521.9 million eur
* H1 EBIT 19.3 million eur
* H1 net income 14.6 million eur
* Says sees vitalisation on the sales side in H2
* Says sees 2016 revenues about flat (previous guidance saw 1.2-1.3 bln eur vs 1.2 bln in 2015), EBIT margin of 4-4.5 percent
* H1 revenues 522.7 million eur
* Improvement in EBIT will be limited in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2apdKR7 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)