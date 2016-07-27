July 27 Kambi Group PLC :

* Q2 revenue was 13.7 million euros ($15.1 million), increase of 28 pct

* Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* Reports Q2 operator turnover growth of 46 pct year-on-year

* Says "match results in main football leagues in first part of quarter were unfavourable"

* Says Euro 2016 was success for Kambi both financially and operationally

