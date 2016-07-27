July 27 Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Interim results for the six months ended 30.06.16

* H1 underlying profit before tax up 14 pct from same period in 2015 to 38.0 mln stg, statutory PBT: 35.2 mln stg

* Growth in book to 3.8 bln stg as we progressively increased originations by 22 pct to 993 mln stg, with strong growth across all three divisions

* At present we are not seeing any material change in activity and indeed some markets that slowed in run up to referendum have picked up - CEO

* Will continue to be cautious yet confident in our outlook and we are well prepared for a softer economic environment

* Underlying PBT in H1 2016 would have been 41 pct higher when compared to H1 2015, 78 pct on a statutory PBT basis

* Cost to income ratio of 47.9 pct, statutory cost to income ratio: 50.2 pct

* Reaffirm our previous dividend guidance

* Have already seen economic forecasts move from a near certain recession on June 24 to lower but still respectable growth rates for 2017 in latest IMF forecasts

* Too soon to fully assess medium term Brexit impacts on broader economy given number of outcomes that remain possible - CEO