PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Nasdaq Vilnius:
* Decides to suspend automatic order matching in Dvarcioniu Keramika AB
* Says suspension regards initiation of bankruptcy proceedings on July 27
Source text: bit.ly/2aJkok7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board voted on Saturday to give the debt-laden U.S. territory more time to submit a fiscal turnaround plan and to restructure $70 billion in debt without fear of lawsuits.
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board announced at a public meeting on Saturday that it has selected Citigroup Global Markets as its financial adviser, and Ramon Ruiz-Comas as interim executive director.