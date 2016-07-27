July 27 Sanoma Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 449.8 million euros ($494.6 million) versus 468.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 141.7 million euros versus 9.2 million euors year ago

* "Media Finland was biggest single positive factor behind improved profitability."

* Radio sales grew by 30 pct

* Sanoma learning continued its steady development.

* Sales in Q2 declined slightly, mainly due to legislation driven market change in Poland

* Says besides good sales development, profitability at Media Finland was also supported by operational improvements and cost savings

* Outlook unchanged from revised outlook published on July 14 2016 Source text for Eikon:

