Brazil's Grupo SEB reacquires Pueri Domus learning systems from UK's Pearson
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's Grupo SEB has reacquired Pueri Domus learning systems from Britain's Pearson Plc for an undisclosed value on Monday, the Brazilian company said.
July 27 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 449.8 million euros ($494.6 million) versus 468.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 141.7 million euros versus 9.2 million euors year ago
* "Media Finland was biggest single positive factor behind improved profitability."
* Radio sales grew by 30 pct
* Sanoma learning continued its steady development.
* Sales in Q2 declined slightly, mainly due to legislation driven market change in Poland
* Says besides good sales development, profitability at Media Finland was also supported by operational improvements and cost savings
* Outlook unchanged from revised outlook published on July 14 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9095 euros)
(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs' chief executive) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arri
