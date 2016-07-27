UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Accor SA :
* AccorHotels to acquire John Paul, world leader in the concierge market;
* Co's enterprise value should be close to 150 million dollars
* Should acquire about 80 pct of John Paul, the remaining stake being kept by David Amsellem, the founder of the company, who will remain CEO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources