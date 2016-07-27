UPDATE 2-Shares in British engineering group WS Atkins rally on merger talk
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
July 27 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* Discretionary funds increased by 3.5 percent in third quarter to 26.8 billion pounds ($35.19 billion)(H1 2016: 25.9 billion pounds, fy 2015: 24.8 billion pounds)
* Other income declined to £4.7m (q3 2015: £7.4m)
* Total funds increased by 2.1 percent in quarter to 33.5 billion pounds (h1 2016: 32.8 billion pounds, FY 2015: 32 billion pounds).
* Now manage 26.8 billion pounds on a discretionary basis
* Otal core funds 2 increased by 3.1 percent in quarter to 30.4 billion pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7615 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
MAPUTO, Jan 30 Mozambique, which has vast offshore gas resources, has awarded gas development projects to Norway's Yara International, Shell Mozambique and GL Energy Africa, the National Petroleum Institute (NPI) said on Monday.
* Q4 net retail revenue increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 49.50 billion roubles ($825.34 million) from 47.24 billion roubles;