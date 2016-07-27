July 27 Baader Bank Ag

* Net commission income declined by 19.1 pct, from 27.3 million euros in first half of last year to 22.1 million euros ($24.29 million) in reporting period

* H1 trading profit of 24.5 million euros was 22.9 pct lower than prior-period comparison figure

* Operating result of -2.8 million euros in first half of 2016 (py: 3.2 million euros)

* In market making segment, Baader Bank expects trading volumes to stabilize at currently very low level

* H1 net interest income, including current income, rose by 76.8 pct to 1.9 million euros

* EBT amounted to -2.1 million euros for period ended June 30(py: 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)