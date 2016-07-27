July 27 Baader Bank Ag
* Net commission income declined by 19.1 pct, from 27.3
million euros in first half of last year to 22.1 million euros
($24.29 million) in reporting period
* H1 trading profit of 24.5 million euros was 22.9 pct lower
than prior-period comparison figure
* Operating result of -2.8 million euros in first half of
2016 (py: 3.2 million euros)
* In market making segment, Baader Bank expects trading
volumes to stabilize at currently very low level
* H1 net interest income, including current income, rose by
76.8 pct to 1.9 million euros
* EBT amounted to -2.1 million euros for period ended June
30(py: 3.5 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9100 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)