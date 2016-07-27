July 27 UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc
:
* A solid start to year with good levels of investment and
portfolio activity
* Nav per share of 538 pence and total return of 16.4% at 30
june 2016
* Private equity generated cash proceeds of £438 million in
quarter and will generate a further c.£143 million from sales of
geka, polyconcept and ufo moviez in q2
* Supported 3i infrastructure plc's ("3in") successful
capital raising, investing £131 million to maintain our 34%
shareholding
* Ex-Dividend nav per share of 522 pence with 16 pence final
fy2016 dividend paid on 22 july 2016
