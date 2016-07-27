July 27 Bank Zachodni WBK

* Poland's third largest lender by assets, Banco Santander unit BZ WBK, expects to post net profit rise this year excluding one-offs and a newly implemented bank tax.

* "Regarding 2016 results we believe we will deliver growth, outperforming the sector, excluding one-offs, bank tax and other things," BZ WBK acting CEO Gerry Byrne told news conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)