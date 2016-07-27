BRIEF-Durect says working with clinical advisors to design phase 2 studies on dur-928 development program
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
July 27 Nevakar LLC:
* Nevakar announces $55 million fundraising Source text for Eikon:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Teva announces FDA approval of two new RespiClick maintenance inhalers for the treatment of asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 A ban on planting genetically modified corn in Mexico is likely to continue for years as a slow-moving legal battle grinds on, said a top executive of U.S.-based seed and agrochemical company Monsanto Co.