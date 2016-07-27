BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Eli Lilly And Co
* On July 27, John Lechleiter announced retirement as president and chief executive officer
* Lechleiter will also retire as chairman and a member of board of directors, effective may 31, 2017
* Board elected David Ricks as president and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.