BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Comcast Corp :
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance