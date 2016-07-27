BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 27 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma sciences to sell first aid products division for approximately $12.2 million
* Terms of agreement call for an immediate payment at closing to derma sciences of $9.5 million in cash
* Derma sciences will hold a note payable of approximately $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S