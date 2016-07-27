BRIEF-Axcelis says received orders for Purion H high current implanter
* Axcelis technologies - has received orders for purion h high current implanter from two manufacturers of memory devices in asia pacific region
July 27 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* H1 net profit 12.1 million euros ($13.30 million) versus 22.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 292.9 million euros versus 305.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Axcelis technologies - has received orders for purion h high current implanter from two manufacturers of memory devices in asia pacific region
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 52 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 30 Saudi Telecom Co STC has agreed to buy mobile transmitter towers from rival operator Atheeb Telecommunication Co for 230 million riyals ($61 million).