BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Canadian Utilities Ltd
* Canadian utilities reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $131 million compared to $101 million in 2015
* Earnings in Q2 reduced by one-time earnings impact resulting from retroactive regulatory decision Atco Gas Australia received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: