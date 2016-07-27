July 27 Exelon Corp
* Constellation acquiring retail electricity and natural gas
business from Conedison Solutions
* Terms of agreement were not released
* Conedison Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas
business will operate under constellation brand after a
post-closing transition period
* Residential and commercial customers of Conedison
Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas business to
experience no disruption from deal
