July 27 Vivanco Gruppe AG :

* H1 revenues 37.0 million euros ($40.70 million) versus 36.4 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 6.2 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net result 3.8 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago

* Sees target set for FY will be slightly higher in terms of operating profit than previously expected

* Sees now 2016 consolidated net income at the upper end of previous expectations Source text - bit.ly/2awBSDG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)