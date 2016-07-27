BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. DeBerry as chairman and CEO
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO
July 27 Shawbrook Group Plc will have a lower period of growth than the company would have seen if Britain had not voted to leave the EU - CEO For the full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO
* Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein on President Trump's immigration order says will work to minimize disruption to extent that co can within the law - internal memo
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: