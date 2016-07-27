July 27 Prosperity Bancshares Inc

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc quarterly earnings per share of $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc quarterly net interest income before provision for credit losses was $158.467 million compared with $158.239 last year