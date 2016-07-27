BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. DeBerry as chairman and CEO
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO
July 27 Finanzas e Inversiones Valencianas SA :
* H1 net profit 19,000 euros ($20,898) versus loss 24,000 year ago
* H1 net sales 96,000 euros versus 81,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO
* Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein on President Trump's immigration order says will work to minimize disruption to extent that co can within the law - internal memo
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: