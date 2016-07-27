BRIEF-Zogenix announces issuance of U.S. patent for ZX008 in dravet syndrome
* Zogenix announces issuance of u.s. Patent for zx008 in dravet syndrome
July 27 Almirall SA :
* H1 net profit 80.5 million euros ($88.53 million) versus 58.8 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 net result, EBITDA percent growth in the upper single digits range year-on-year
* Sees 2016 total revenue percent growth in the upper single digits range year-on-year
* H1 net sales 388.3 million euros versus 359.4 million euros year ago
* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects
* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share