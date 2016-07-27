BRIEF-Macatawa Bank sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share
July 27 PolyOne Corp :
* Q2 revenue $862 million versus $887 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.
Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp will now close six months later than expected and could include the divestiture of up to 1,200 stores to gain regulatory approval.