July 27 Gildan Activewear Inc :

* For full year 2016, company is now projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $1.50-$1.55

* Consolidated net sales in Q2 of 2016 amounted to $688.9 million, down 3.5%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Now projecting capital expenditures for full year of approximately $150-$175 million in 2016

* Consolidated net sales for year are now projected to be approximately $2.65 billion