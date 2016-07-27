July 27 Huntington Bancshares Inc

* FirstMerit, Huntington Announce Buyer In Pending Divestiture Of 13 Firstmerit Canton, Ashtabula-Area branches

* Will sell 13 branches within stark and Ashtabula counties

* Sale is in connection with an agreement reached with u.s. Department of justice

* Employees of 13 branches to be divested, about 80, will join workforce of first commonwealth following receipt of required regulatory approvals.

* Approval of merger of FirstMerit into Huntington is anticipated in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)