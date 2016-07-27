BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Huntington Bancshares Inc
* FirstMerit, Huntington Announce Buyer In Pending Divestiture Of 13 Firstmerit Canton, Ashtabula-Area branches
* Will sell 13 branches within stark and Ashtabula counties
* Sale is in connection with an agreement reached with u.s. Department of justice
* Employees of 13 branches to be divested, about 80, will join workforce of first commonwealth following receipt of required regulatory approvals.
* Approval of merger of FirstMerit into Huntington is anticipated in Q3
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance