BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Tactile Systems Technology Inc :
* Previously Expected IPO Price Between $14 - $16 per share
* SEC filing
* Anticipate that the IPO price will be $10.00 per share Source text - reut.rs/1oUTX8C Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance