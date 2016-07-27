July 27 Pluristem:

* Pluristem advances towards multinational phase III trial of PLX-PAD to improve recovery following surgery for hip fracture

* Has already submitted protocol to European medicines agency for a single pivotal study in this indication

* Pluristem is planning to meet with FDA later this year to discuss phase iii protocol