BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
July 27 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek announces acquisition of International Polymerics Inc, adding to speciality chemistry business and enabling further prescriptive chemistry management opportunities
* Flotek will pay about $7.9 million in cash and issue about 248,000 shares of common stock as consideration
* Included in assets will be about $1.2 million in working capital
* Donald Bramblett will remain president of IPI
* Acquisition will be treated as an asset purchase for income taxation purposes
* Deal for consideration consisting of cash and Flotek common stock
Deal scheduled to close coincident with execution of stock purchase agreement, will become part of company's energy chemistry reporting segment
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru