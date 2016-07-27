July 27 Nextera Energy Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.85 to $6.35 for 2016 and in the range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018

* Q2 operating revenue $3.82 billion versus $4.36 billion

* Q2 revenue view $4.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)