BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Nextera Energy Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.67
* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.85 to $6.35 for 2016 and in the range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018
* Q2 operating revenue $3.82 billion versus $4.36 billion
* Q2 revenue view $4.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance